Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to shooting in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Terrance Johnson of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder.

On January 1, Johnson allegedly intentionally shot the victim, an 18-year-old man, at the intersection of Main and Merrimac streets in Buffalo. The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

Johnson was held without bail and is scheduled to return on March 18 for a felony hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.