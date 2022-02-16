Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to fatal shooting on Keppel Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on Keppel Street in November 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Steven L. Tyler, also known as Stephen Tyler, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

On November 2, 2021 Tyler intentionally shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram outside of a residence on Keppel Street. Ingram was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tyler continues to be held without bail and is scheduled to return March 17 for a pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.