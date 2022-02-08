Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to fatal shooting in April 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting in April 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 32-year-old Corey Bell was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of count of murder in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said on April 24, 2021, while acting in concert with co-defendant Daiquin Gray, Bell allegedly participated in the robbery and shooting death of 38-year-old Marcques Robinson. The incident occurred in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street as Robinson was pumping gas into his vehicle.

Gray is accused of intentionally firing multiple shots at Robinson during the robbery and he attempted to run but collapsed nearby. When Robinson fell to the ground Gray allegedly stole the gold chain from his neck. Robinson died from his injuries at the scene.

Bell was held without bail and is scheduled to return February 28 for an initial appearance before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Gray remains held without bail and was arraigned on the indictment on December 8, 2021. He is scheduled to return before Justice Boller March 11 for motions, he faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.