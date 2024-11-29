Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting on Main Street in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Ronald T. O’Neil was arraigned on Thursday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said O'Neil is accused of intentionally shooting a 42-year-old man multiple times outside of a restaurant on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue in Buffalo. The man was taken in a private vehicle to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

O’Neil is scheduled to return on December 3 for a felony hearing and was held without bail.