Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting on July 4, 2023

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 15, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting on Warring Avenue on July 4, 2023.

Police said 27-year-old Lamarrio Clark was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting call on Warring Avenue around 5 p.m. on July 4, 2023, and found 28-year-old Corbin Kinsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kinsey was transported to ECMC where he later died.

