Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting in the area of Young and Ashley Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Timé J. Thomas, Jr. of Buffalo was arraigned Monday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said Thomas is accused of intentionally shooting 31-year-old Quentin Sims multiple times with a gun. The shooting occurred on April 26 in the area of Young and Ashley Streets. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charges.

He is scheduled to return on August 6 for a pre-trial conference and remains held without bail.