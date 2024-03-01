Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting in September 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Martinko Jamel Caver of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, on September 5, 2022, Caver allegedly intentionally shot 33-year-old George McGee, III, with an illegal gun on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue. McGee was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Caver was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.

The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.