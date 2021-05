BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree in connection with an August 2020 shooting.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office 22-year-old Michael Santiago allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos on Newton Street in the City of Buffalo on August 7, 2020.

Santiago was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.