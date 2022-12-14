Buffalo man facing multiple charges in connection to two separate shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Eric J. Reyes, also known as “Ericcito,” was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of first-degree attempted assault

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree assault

According to the district attorney's office, Reyes is accused in connection to two separate shootings.

The district attorney's office said on September 6, 2020, Reyes allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim with an illegal pistol during a dispute on a patio outside of a restaurant on the 1500 block of Niagara Street. The victim was treated for multiple injuries to his buttocks and right leg at ECMC and released. On September 12, 2021, Reyes allegedly shot a second victim with an illegal gun inside of a building on the 1300 block of East Delavan Avenue. The victim was shot in the head and taken to ECMC. He was in a coma for two weeks and underwent numerous surgeries and he survived.

Reyes was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.