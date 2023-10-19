Watch Now
Buffalo man facing multiple charges in connection to deadly wrong-way crash on 190 in August

WKBW
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 19, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Guillermo Morales of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with:

  • Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • One count of second-degree manslaughter
  • One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

In August, Morales was allegedly driving north on the southbound side of the I-190, while under the influence of alcohol and a drug, when he crashed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near the Scajaquada Expressway. The driver of the other vehicle, 38-year-old Matthew J. Czop of Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morales was transported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The district attorney's office said during the investigation, Morales was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine. It was submitted into evidence for further testing, which confirmed it was powder cocaine.

Morales is scheduled to return on November 2 for a pre-trial conference, he continues to be held without bail.

