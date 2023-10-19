Buffalo man facing multiple charges in connection to deadly wrong-way crash on 190 in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Guillermo Morales of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with:



Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of second-degree manslaughter

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

In August, Morales was allegedly driving north on the southbound side of the I-190, while under the influence of alcohol and a drug, when he crashed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near the Scajaquada Expressway. The driver of the other vehicle, 38-year-old Matthew J. Czop of Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morales was transported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney's office said during the investigation, Morales was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine. It was submitted into evidence for further testing, which confirmed it was powder cocaine.

Morales is scheduled to return on November 2 for a pre-trial conference, he continues to be held without bail.