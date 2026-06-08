Buffalo man facing multiple charges after stabbing police officer, robbing rideshare driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of stabbing a police officer and robbing a rideshare driver is facing multiple charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Derrick M. Harris, of Buffalo, was arraigned Monday at ECMC on an indictment charging him with the following:



One count of first-degree robbery

One count of first-degree attempted assault

One count of second-degree assault

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

According to the DA, on May 23, Buffalo Police officers on routine patrol were stopped by a pedestrian near Deshler Street and Broadway. The pedestrian allegedly told officers that a wanted individual was walking nearby.

The DA said the officers located Harris, who was allegedly armed with a razor and a pair of scissors on Broadway and Liddell Street, and as they approached, Harris allegedly refused multiple commands by police to drop the weapons, and he is accused of stabbing one of the officers with the razor.

According to investigators, the other officer deployed his Taser, which caused Harris to fall to the ground. He allegedly refused to drop the weapons and stabbed himself in the neck with the scissors.

The DA said Harris allegedly continued to refuse the officers’ orders and continued to injure his neck after he stood up and walked across Broadway. Harris was then shot when he allegedly attempted to grab the injured officer’s arm that held his drawn gun. The injured officer was able to disarm Harris after he was shot.

Harris was transported by ambulance to ECMC and remains hospitalized to receive treatment for gunshot wounds to his lower body as well as self-inflicted injuries to his chest and neck. The injured officer was taken to ECMC and was treated for a stab wound to his back. Police allegedly recovered a razor, scissors and several stolen credit cards from the scene, which were placed into evidence.

You can find body camera video of the incident on the Buffalo Police Department's YouTube page here. 7 News created a condensed and edited version which you can watch below. WARNING: The video contains graphic images and strong language and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Buffalo police release body camera video after officer shot man on Broadway

According to the DA, earlier on May 23, 2026, Harris allegedly robbed a rideshare driver while armed with a knife in the Broadway area. Harris is accused of stealing the victim’s wallet, bracelet and cellphone.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said his office conducted a review of the shooting and determined the officer's actions were justified. The officer has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

“My office conducted a thorough review of this officer-involved shooting. We have determined that the actions of the police officers were justified. The member of the Buffalo Police Department who fired the shots that resulted in injuries to the defendant has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing."

Harris was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.