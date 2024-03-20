Buffalo man facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging NYS trooper which led to pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced 29-year-old Antonio B. Tucker of Buffalo was arrested on one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree assault — intent to injure officer, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and multiple vehicle and traffic tickets.

Police said on March 19 troopers observed a vehicle on South Transit Road in Lockport that was allegedly in violation of the vehicle and traffic law. A traffic stop was conducted and an odor of marijuana was allegedly present and Tucker allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

According to police, Tucker refused commands to exit the vehicle and when troopers attempted to open the driver door Tucker allegedly put the vehicle in drive and began to accelerate, dragging a trooper around 15 feet before breaking free.

A pursuit was initiated that went through multiple interstates, towns and counties before coming to an end on I-90 near the Pembroke exit.

Police said Tucker was taken into custody and processed and then transported to the Lockport Police Department for centralized arraignment.