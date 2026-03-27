Buffalo man facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting 9-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded after a witness claimed a known male dropped off an injured nine-year-old boy. Police said the boy had a black eye, a large lump on his head, and other bruising on his body. He was transported to Children’s Hospital.

Police then made contact with the boy's mother, who accused the man of assaulting her as well. According to investigators, when she got home from work, the boy was injured and crying in a corner. When she tried to leave the house with the boy, the suspect allegedly hit her, shoved her in a closet, kicked the boy, and left the house with him.

Police said 49-year-old Robert Testa was apprehended on the 2000 block of S. Ogden Street without incident and charged with:

