Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge in connection with fatal shooting on Hobart Street in June 2021

Posted at 11:55 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 11:55:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Hobart Street in June 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Franklin Andrews was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with:

  • One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class “E” felony)

On June 18, 2021 Andrews allegedly shot 22-year-old Tyler Wasinger in the chest with an illegal pistol inside his apartment on Hobart Street. Wasinger died at the scene.

Andrews is scheduled to return November 8 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on $100,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

