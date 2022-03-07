Watch
Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old

WKBW
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on Fisher Street.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 21-year-old Kel Leed Alexander was arraigned on Sunday in Buffalo City Court on one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 4 while inside his home on Fisher Street, Alexander allegedly recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy by firing a single shot from a handgun which hit the victim on the left side of the head.

Alexander was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return March 10 for a felony hearing.

