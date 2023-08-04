Watch Now
Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge in connection to deadly stabbing in April

Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Anthony Reynolds of Buffalo was arraigned Friday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Reynolds is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Marquese Smith once in the torso outside of a building on West Utica Street between Linwood Avenue and Main Street on April 6. Smith died at the scene.

Reynolds is scheduled to return on August 22 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

