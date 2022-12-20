Watch Now
Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge in connection to assault on Rodney Street

Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to an assault on Rodney Street.

The district attorney's office said 20-year-old Daiquan A. Busby was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Busby allegedly assaulted the 25-year-old victim on the 100 block of Rodney Street on December 17. The victim was taken to ECMC and died from injuries to his head.

He is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on December 27 and was held without bail.

