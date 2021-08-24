Watch
Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge after shooting man in head while unloading rifle

Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 24, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly shooting another man while unloading a lever action rifle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says after a three-day trial a jury found 33-year-old Luis E. Gonzalez guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 21, 2020 Gonzalez allegedly caused the death of 31-year-old Miguel Cordova by shooting him in the head while unloading a lever action rifle. The incident occurred inside a home on Debra Lane in Buffalo. Cordova died at the scene.

Gonzalez faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced October 1.

