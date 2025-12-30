Buffalo man facing DWI and vehicular manslaughter charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian with a car in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that on December 27, James E. Clarke hit a pedestrian at the Ellicott and Goodrich Street intersection in Buffalo. The 31-year-old is believed to have been driving while intoxicated.

According to the DA's Office, the 45-year-old pedestrian was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where she later died.

Clarke faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison when he returns for a felony hearing on January 2. His bail is set at $200,000 cash or bond.