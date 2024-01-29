Watch Now
Buffalo man facing drug charges in connection to death of a toddler

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 29, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 23-year-old Javonte Holloway of Buffalo with distribution of controlled substances causing death and trafficking in counterfeit drugs causing death.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment states that on December 2, 2022, Holloway distributed fentanyl, which caused the death of a toddler and sold counterfeit M-30 oxycodone hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.

