BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing charges after a search warrant uncovered illegal firearms, ammunition and gun-making tools.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Joshua Gotthart was arraigned on Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of unlawful wearing of a body vest.

The district attorney's office said Gotthart was the subject of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and on April 28 he was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Investigators allegedly found an illegal, loaded handgun, considered a “ghost gun,” in a holster on his right hip and he was also allegedly wearing a bullet-resistant body vest.

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed the search warrant at Gotthart's home on Wright Avenue where they allegedly recovered the following:

Three unregistered handguns

17 long rifles

Eight shotguns and magazines

Gun-making tools

A large amount of ammunition

The district attorney's office said one of the long rifles was found partially disassembled, but fit the definition of an assault weapon once reassembled.

He is scheduled to return July 11 for a pre-trial conference and remains held on bail set at $150,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.