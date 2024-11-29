Buffalo man facing charges after alleged road rage incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Amherst on Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the report of a possible road rage incident around 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Millersport Highway. When officers arrived, a 24-year-old man who was a passenger in an involved vehicle had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was transported to ECMC.

According to police, 32-year-old Keith Pritchett was located by Buffalo police a short time later and was taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.