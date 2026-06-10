Buffalo man facing charges after alleged burglary at Crosby's in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after allegedly stealing multiple items and money from the register at a Crosby's gas station in Amherst early Tuesday morning.

According to Amherst police, just after 3 a.m., police were called to the Crosby's gas station at 4265 Maple Road for a reported burglary.

Employees said they were stocking items, and when they turned to the register, the money was missing. Store video allegedly showed a man walking behind the counter and stealing multiple items and money out of the register.

Police said they identified the suspect from a previous domestic complaint to the Amherst Police on June 8.

According to police, at approximately 6 a.m., they located 23-year-old Roland Jimerson, of Buffalo, on Sweet Home Road. Jimerson has been charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.