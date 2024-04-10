Buffalo man facing charge in alleged indecent exposure incident at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Chester B. Culverhouse of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of public lewdness.

The district attorney's office said on March 5, Buffalo police responded to the area of Nottingham Terrace and Meadow Road at Delaware Park after receiving a call about indecent exposure. Culverhouse was located a short time later and allegedly fit the description provided by the caller.

Culverhouse was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return on May 8 for a pre-trial conference. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail if convicted of the charge.