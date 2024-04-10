Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man facing charge in alleged indecent exposure incident at Delaware Park

Buffalo Crime.png
WKBW
Buffalo Crime.png
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 15:42:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Chester B. Culverhouse of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of public lewdness.

The district attorney's office said on March 5, Buffalo police responded to the area of Nottingham Terrace and Meadow Road at Delaware Park after receiving a call about indecent exposure. Culverhouse was located a short time later and allegedly fit the description provided by the caller.

Culverhouse was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return on May 8 for a pre-trial conference. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail if convicted of the charge.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!