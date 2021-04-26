Buffalo man facing attempted murder charges, allegedly shot same victim in two separate incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was indicted on attempted murder charges Monday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Shyheim C. Rodriguez, also known as “Hugo," is accused of shooting the same victim in two separate incidents. Rodriguez faces the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder in the second degree

One count of assault in the first degree

One count of assault in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

According to the district attorney's office the first shooting occurred on December 8, 2020 when Rodriguez allegedly shot a male victim, with the intent to cause his death, with an illegal firearm at the victim’s apartment on Kenmore Avenue. The victim was shot in the hand. The second shooting occurred on February 5, 2021 when Rodriguez allegedly shot the same male victim, with the intent to cause his death, with an illegal weapon on Kenmore Avenue near Truesdale Road in the Town of Tonawanda. The victim was shot in the chest and suffered serious injuries, but survived the attack.

Rodriguez also has a pending felony case involving gun and drug charges, the district attorney's office said. He was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return to court May 21.