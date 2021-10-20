Buffalo man facing attempted murder charge in connection with May shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a May shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 21-year-old Dajon Wells was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with the following:

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

On May 9 Wells allegedly approached a parked vehicle near Donovan Drive and East Ferry Street and allegedly fired multiple shots at a victim in the passenger seat. The driver allegedly ran from the vehicle and the victim attempted to drive off to escape and crashed the vehicle.

The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries, including a gunshot wound to his face.

Wells was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return November 9 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of all charges he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.