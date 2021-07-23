Watch
Buffalo man facing attempted murder charge for shooting on Marigold Avenue in June

Handcuffs
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 23, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting on Marigold Avenue in June.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Demetrius D. Williams was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with:

  • One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)
  • One count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

Williams is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man with an illegal firearm on Marigold Avenue near Central Park Avenue around 10:00 p.m. on June 26. The 42-year-old man was transported to ECMC where he remains in critical condition. Williams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

