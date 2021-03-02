Buffalo man facing attempted murder charge, allegedly shot woman in the chest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a woman in the chest.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 64-year-old Edward Bald allegedly shot a woman in the chest outside of his Quincy Street home around 9 p.m. on February 23.

The woman was taken to ECMC where she remains hospitalized with a serious injury, according to the district attorney's office.

Bald was arraigned Saturday on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted on all charges Bald faces up to 25 years in prison.