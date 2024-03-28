Buffalo man facing assault charge in connection to fight, victim later died from injuries

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Craig M. Lynch, Jr. of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree assault.

On March 25, Lynch and a 32-year-old man were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a location on the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo.

The district attorney's office said the 32-year-old man was taken to ECMC with injuries to his head and face and Lynch was arrested for allegedly assaulting him. The man later died from his injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, prosecutors requested that Lynch be remanded as the investigation into potential homicide-related charges continues and he was held without bail.

Lynch is scheduled to return on April 1 for a felony hearing.