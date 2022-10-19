Buffalo man facing animal cruelty charges for killing a puppy, injuring another

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Joelier A. Santiago was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

The district attorney's office said on December 29, 2021, Santiago allegedly intentionally caused serious injuries to two puppies that were under his care inside of an apartment on Louisiana Street in Buffalo.

According to the district attorney's office, a 10-month-old female Maltese puppy named “Nala,” died from her injuries and a necropsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma caused by excessive force and non-accidental injury. A 2-month-old male Maltese named “Milo,” was unresponsive when he was taken to a vet clinic before being transferred to a critical care unit and a veterinarian determined he suffered severe bruising caused by excessive force and non-accidental injury. He was surrendered to the SPCA Serving Erie County and remains in the custody of a foster caregiver.

Santiago is scheduled to return on November 9 for a felony hearing and he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. The judge issued a temporary order that prevents him from owning or caring for any animals while his criminal case remains pending.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.