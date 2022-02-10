Buffalo man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection to a fatal crash in December 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 31-year-old Justice C. Coniglio was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 1, 2021 Coniglio was allegedly driving on Clinton Street at a high-rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The crash caused the victim’s vehicle to rear-end a second vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit first, 47-year-old James Boyd of Pennsylvania, died at the scene. Coniglio was taken to ECMC where he was treated for serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio continues to remain held without bail and is scheduled to return February 17 for further proceedings. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.