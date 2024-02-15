Buffalo man facing a murder charge in connection to stabbing in June 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 58-year-old Eric M. Hawkins of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Hawkins allegedly stabbed 39-year-old Glenn Ervin Drue, Jr. multiple times outside of a home on the first block of Connelly Avenue in Buffalo on June 11, 2023. Drue was taken by ambulance to ECMC where later died.

On February 13, 2024, Hawkins was arrested in Rochester by the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on a sealed indictment warrant. He was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.