Buffalo man facing a murder charge in connection to shooting in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Jonathan Whitsett of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court Judge on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on June 18, 2022, Whitsett allegedly shot his boyfriend with an illegal gun while inside his vehicle that was parked on Bailey Avenue near Berkshire Avenue in Buffalo. The victim, 36-year-old William P. Cobb, III, was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Whitsett was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.