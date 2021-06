BUFFALO, N.Y — Buffalo police say a man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a house.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Jefferson Avenue and Matthews Street.

Police say 27-year-old Khiry Wiley, of Buffalo, was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed when it left the road and struck a house.

Wiley was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he later died.