Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man convicted of killing police officer seeks hearing

Parker is convicted of killing "Skip" McDougald
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:52:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and supporters of Jonathan Parker, the man convicted of killing Buffalo Police Officer Charles "Skip" McDougald in 1997, gathered Monday to support a new hearing.

Parker's representation says new evidence has surfaced, as two witnesses who testified against Parker admitted to lying under oath, according to attorney Steve Metcalf.

On Tuesday, Judge James Bargnesi will decide whether or not to grant Parker a hearing.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn asked the judge to dismiss the motion.

Parker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United