Buffalo man convicted of killing police officer seeks hearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and supporters of Jonathan Parker, the man convicted of killing Buffalo Police Officer Charles "Skip" McDougald in 1997, gathered Monday to support a new hearing.

Parker's representation says new evidence has surfaced, as two witnesses who testified against Parker admitted to lying under oath, according to attorney Steve Metcalf.

On Tuesday, Judge James Bargnesi will decide whether or not to grant Parker a hearing.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn asked the judge to dismiss the motion.

Parker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.