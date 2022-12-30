Buffalo man charged with second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting in September.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Joel Coleman of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree menacing.

According to the DA, on September 20, 2022, Coleman allegedly shot 34-year-old Nicholas D. Petroski with an illegal firearm inside of a residence on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue. Petroski died at the scene.

The district attorney's office said his co-defendant, 22-year-old Azaliyah A. Serrano of Kenmore, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault.

Serrano is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a female victim by pouring bleach on her.

They were both held without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.