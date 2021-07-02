Buffalo man charged with raping underage victim near New York-Vermont border

HAMPTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with allegedly raping a 14-year-old near the New York-Vermont state line.

Investigators say Michael Pierce allegedly drove from Buffalo to Hampton in Washington County on June 27 to meet the victim and have sex after contacting them through social media.

The next day, troopers say they arrested Pierce for rape in the second degree.

State police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Pierce who was in custody of the Washington County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.

Pierce was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and remanded to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.