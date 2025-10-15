Buffalo man charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Moises Cortijo, Jr. of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA said on July 13, 2025, 35-year-old David Ortiz-Ramos was shot on the 300 block of Busti Avenue and taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. Cortijo is accused of being a participant in the deadly shooting.

Cortijo was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, Cortijo faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.