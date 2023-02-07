Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in October 2022

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 14:16:17-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Mujihad Miller was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on October 16, 2022 Miller allegedly shot 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. with an illegal handgun while Walker was sitting inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street in Buffalo.

Walker was taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound to his head. He died from the injury at the hospital a few days later.

Miller faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time and he was held without bail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up