Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in October 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Mujihad Miller was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on October 16, 2022 Miller allegedly shot 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. with an illegal handgun while Walker was sitting inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street in Buffalo.

Walker was taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound to his head. He died from the injury at the hospital a few days later.

Miller faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time and he was held without bail.