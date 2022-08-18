Watch Now
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020

Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 17:11:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in June 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, Young allegedly shot 27-year-old David D. Moore multiple times with an illegal gun outside of a corner store on East Ferry and Grider Streets during a verbal altercation on June 9, 2020. Moore was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle and died from his injuries a short time later.

Young was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

