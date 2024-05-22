Buffalo man charged with murder, accused of causing crash that killed rideshare driver and passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old man is now charged with Murder and Manslaughter following an indictment connected to a deadly crash that killed two people in Buffalo.

Devin Ford was arraigned last week. He is accused of causing the collision that killed a rideshare driver and passenger.

Authorities say Ford, the solo occupant of his vehicle, was speeding northbound on Main Street just after midnight on March 21. They say he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Humboldt Parkway. Investigators say Ford was also driving without his headlights on at the time of the crash.

27-year-old Nasir Musazada was working as a rideshare driver. He was operating the other vehicle involved and died after being taken to the hospital. His rear driver-side passenger, 26-year-old Morgan Ehrenbeit of Ohio, also died at the hospital.

Two other passengers, also from Ohio, were injured in the crash.

Ford is scheduled to return to court May 29 for a pre-trial conference.