Buffalo man charged with kidnapping woman in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following a police pursuit in the City of Tonawanda Sunday.

Dontay A. Mardino of Buffalo, 26, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree criminal trespass.

A witness called the City of Tonawanda Police Department Sunday afternoon and alleged that Mardino had stolen items from a Niagara Street store.

Police said they were given a vehicle description and found it in a parking lot nearby. Officers were led on a low-speed pursuit until the vehicle stopped at Broad and Franklin Streets, where Mardino exited the passenger side and began running on foot.

The driver was initially detained until officers determined she was a victim and released her.

According to police, footprints led officers to a garage on Broad Street where Mardino was found hiding in a vehicle. He was arraigned and is being held on a $50,000 bail at the Erie County Holding Center.