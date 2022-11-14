Watch Now
Buffalo man charged with conspiracy to possess and smuggle machine guns

Handcuffs
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 3:51 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 15:51:19-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Buffalo man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess and smuggle machine guns.

On Oct. 27, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a parcel sent from China at a FedEx facility in Memphis Tennessee. Inside of the parcel were plastic spring buckles believed to be used for clothes.

A further examination showed that the parcel actually contained parts for Machine Gun Conversion Devices (MCDs) which were concealed in a bag mixed with black plastic drawstring clips. The parcel, addressed to a home on Sweet Avenue in Buffalo, was seized and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

A later investigation determined that the defendant, 34-year-old Angel Flores lived at the Sweet Avenue home.

On Nov. 9, an investigator delivered the parcel, sans MCDs, to the Sweet Avenue home. A short time later, Flores took the parcel inside, before leaving the home, where he was taken into custody.

The charges against Flores carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

