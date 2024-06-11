Buffalo man charged in connection to sexual assault at Shoshone Park earlier this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo man accused of attacking a woman at Shoshone Park earlier this year was arraigned on Friday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Lamont K. Love was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree assault.

According to the DA, on March 3, Love allegedly approached the victim who was walking in the park while on his bicycle, and then jumped off and attacked her. Love is accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

The district attorney said the victim was able to escape the attack and reported the incident to police. A temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

Love is scheduled to return on July 2 for a pre-trial conference. Prosecutors requested he be held without bail and the court set bail at $25,000 cash, insurance company bail bond or partially secured surety bond.