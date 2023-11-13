Buffalo man charged in connection to deadly shooting in December 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Keyondre Robertson, also known as “Kano,” of Buffalo was arraigned Monday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Roberston is accused of intentionally shooting 25-year-old John L. Craig on Lang Avenue near Ericson Avenue Buffalo on December 3, 2022. Craig died at the scene.

Robertson was arrested on November 10, 2023, in South Buffalo on the indictment warrant. He was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.