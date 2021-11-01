Buffalo man charged for leaving the scene after striking and injuring pedestrian in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged for leaving the scene after striking and injuring a pedestrian in Cheektowaga in April 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 27-year-old Timothy Wagner was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of assault in the second degree, one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury and one count of reckless driving.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 19, 2021 Wagner was driving on Losson Road near Wedgewood Drive when he allegedly veered onto the shoulder and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck from behind and fell face down onto the ground. Wagner allegedly left the scene without reporting the incident.

Cheektowaga police allegedly found Wagner's vehicle with front end damage later that day. The victim, who has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Depew, was taken to the hospital for multiple serious physical injuries and continues to recover.

Wagner was released on his own recognizance and a return court has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.