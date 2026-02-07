Buffalo man charged after shooting, injuring 2 people in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after a shooting in Buffalo that injured two people in October.

Najm Mims, 18, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Police received a call reporting a shooting in the 500 block of North Division Street.

After arriving on the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old male was transported to the Children's Hospital for injuries to his jaw and a 46-year-old male was transported to ECMC for injuries to his groin. One of the victims was driving a car at the time of the incident and ended up crashing into a porch.