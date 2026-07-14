Buffalo man charged after Pearl Street shooting that injured one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after a shooting on Pearl Street on Sunday morning that injured one person.

Jaivon Johnson, 18, of Buffalo, has been charged with the following.



One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

According to the Buffalo Police, just before 2:30 a.m., officers and SWAT team personnel arrived on scene after they heard shots fired in the 400 block of Pearl Street.

A 17-year-old victim was found and taken to ECMC for gunshot wounds to their back.

Police apprehended a suspect on the scene.

The following four firearms were recovered at the scene.

