Buffalo man charged after Broadway shooting that left 2 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged after an investigation into a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Broadway on Friday that left two people injured.

Walter Williams, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Gun Violence Unit is still investigating to identify any other charges.

According to Buffalo police, just before 3 p.m. on Friday, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the 900 block of Broadway. He was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Two hours later, another man arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and arm. His injuries appeared not to be life-threatening and he was taken to ECMC.

The man claimed he was shot on the west side and after an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, they confirmed the man was involved in the Broadway shooting.

