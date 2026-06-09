Buffalo man charged after armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a clerk and stealing money from the register at a 7-Eleven in Amherst early Tuesday morning.
Amherst police said 23-year-old Jaidarius Jackson, of Buffalo, has been charged with the following:
- First-degree robbery
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle
- First-degree possession of a forged instrument
- Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer
- Numerous NYS vehicle and traffic charges
According to Amherst police, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers received information of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 2159 Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Police said the victim reported a man attempted to use counterfeit money to make a purchase, displayed a knife to the clerk and then forcibly stole money out of the register.
Officers in the area saw a man matching the description of the suspect and attempted to make contact when the suspect allegedly entered a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit through Amherst and Tonawanda.
Officers deployed a Stop Stick tire deflation device and brought the vehicle to a stop. No injuries were reported to the suspect or officers.